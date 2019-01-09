

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





RCMP expect delays after two semis crashed and rolled on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway Wednesday night.

The collision happened on the southbound lanes near Airport Road at approximately 9 p.m., police said.

The drivers sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene, RCMP said.

Traffic between Airport Road and Highway 19 will be reduced while the trucks are removed from Queen Elizabeth II Highway.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.