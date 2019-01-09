Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Crash between two semis on QEII near airport to cause delays
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 10:30PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 9, 2019 10:52PM MST
RCMP expect delays after two semis crashed and rolled on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway Wednesday night.
The collision happened on the southbound lanes near Airport Road at approximately 9 p.m., police said.
The drivers sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene, RCMP said.
Traffic between Airport Road and Highway 19 will be reduced while the trucks are removed from Queen Elizabeth II Highway.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.