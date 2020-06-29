EDMONTON -- A 50-year-old is dead after a crash involving a semi in Grande Prairie on Monday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 43 and 156 Avenue.

Police said a pickup travelling northbound on Highway 43 and a semi that was travelling eastbound on 156 Avenue collided.

The driver of the pickup, a 50-year-old man from Grande Prairie was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died in hospital.

The man driving the semi was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.