EDMONTON -- An Edmonton cyclist was taken to hospital after a serious collision Friday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of 118 Avenue and 84 Street Friday.

The bicyclist, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The intersection was closed for several hours Friday evening as police investigated.

The major collisions unit continues to investigate and do not believe alcohol was a factor to the collision.