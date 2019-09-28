EDMONTON--The popular haunted house Deadmonton has opened for its sixth year in Edmonton.

This year, organizers have expanded the haunted house.

“We’ve expanded outside as well as inside, we’ve expanded upwards even. So it’s bigger and better every single year,” said Danica Schultz.

Schultz says they have a unique way of recording customer satisfaction.

“We have a chicken out system. So if you aren’t able to make it through the entire haunt, your tally goes onto our total, and we number out how many people can’t make it through each year.”

Deadmonton is open Thursday to Sunday, but it will be open every day the week of Halloween.

The final three shows after Halloween will be the popular LIGHTS OUT event. All the lights are turned off and groups only have one light to navigate their way through the haunted house.

Deadmonton house is located on Gateway Boulevard just south of 71 Ave and runs until Nov. 3.