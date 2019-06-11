The death of the man who was found unconscious in central Edmonton on June 5 has been ruled a homicide.

Officers found an unconscious man in the area of 106 Avenue and 96 Street at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Jeremy Morrison, 24, died in hospital two days later.

An autopsy determined Morrison's death was a homicide, but EPS decided not to release a cause of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the 14th homicide in Edmonton in 2019.