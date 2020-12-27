EDMONTON -- Police closed part of Whitemud Drive Sunday night after the body of an 80-year-old woman was found on the roadway.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the overpass at 178 Street.

A police spokesperson said Monday that the death was not considered to be criminal in nature.

Whitemud Drive was closed for a brief period late Sunday night and the EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit was called to the scene to assist.

Police ask anyone who saw the woman in the area that evening to contact them.