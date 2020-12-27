Advertisement
Death of a woman, 80, found on Whitemud Drive deemed to be non-criminal
Published Sunday, December 27, 2020 10:10PM MST Last Updated Monday, December 28, 2020 10:00AM MST
A portion of Whitemud Drive was shut down on Dec. 27. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police closed part of Whitemud Drive Sunday night after the body of an 80-year-old woman was found on the roadway.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the overpass at 178 Street.
A police spokesperson said Monday that the death was not considered to be criminal in nature.
Whitemud Drive was closed for a brief period late Sunday night and the EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit was called to the scene to assist.
Police ask anyone who saw the woman in the area that evening to contact them.