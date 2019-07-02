The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man after being arrested by the Edmonton Police Service.

Officers were called to 100 Avenue and 114 Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday after receiving a complaint that a man had started several small fires in the area.

Police arrested the suspect, and a struggle reportedly ensued.

ASIRT says police determined the man was in medical distress after he was carried to a police van. He was removed from the van, and police reportedly performed CPR while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died on Monday evening.

ASIRT is called in to investigate any time an incident involving Alberta police results in serious injury or death to any person.