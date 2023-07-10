Death of man in north Edmonton suspicious: police

Police are calling the death of a man in north Edmonton suspicious.

Officers responded to the area of 84 Street and 179 Avenue around 6 a.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with serious injuries outside a home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section has now taken over the investigation.

Detectives are looking for dash-cam or security footage from the area between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.