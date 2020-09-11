EDMONTON -- Alberta police chiefs say they’ll review the evidence but are “cautious” to support decriminalizing possession of small amounts of illegal drugs when there aren’t other supports in place first.

“As a concept, decriminalization of illicit drugs may have an impact on overdose deaths,” reads a statement released Friday by their representing association.

“However, decriminalization must not be executed as a single approach to the impact that illicit drugs have on society.”

In July, the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police called on the federal government to decriminalize small possessions and look into drug policy reform, and recommended the current enforcement based approach be replaced with a health care approach.

The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police said it would review all methods which “make sense, reduce harms, and promote public safety,” but that there is a broader need for a system which integrates prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery.

“Currently in some cases, being engaged in the criminal justice system can be the catalyst for people who use drugs to be diverted to some forms of treatment. Should decriminalization take affect in the future, it is important that systems work together to ensure continuity along the continuum of care, enhancing the safety and well-being of the individual and the community as a whole.”

The federal association says diversion would improve the health and safety outcomes for drug users while reducing property crime, repeat offences and the demand for drugs in communities.

With files from The Canadian Press