The Big Valley Jamboree announced its 2020 artist lineup Friday.

Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Dallas Smith are headlining during the three day music festival.

The BIGGEST lineup in Big Valley Jamboree history is HERE! �� We're proud to present @ericchurch, @DierksBentley, @dallassmith, @dustinlynch and MANY MORE!



Get your tickets NOW! https://t.co/ehf5mbRKyC — Big Valley Jamboree (@theBVJ) November 8, 2019

Alberta artist Terri Clark will take the stage on Friday night, and perennial favouritethe Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is part of the Sunday lineup.

Big Valley Jamboree is July 30 to Aug. 2, 2020 in Camrose, Alta. Tickets are available now.