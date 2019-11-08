Dierks Bentley, Eric Church among headliners for Big Valley Jamboree
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 7:33AM MST
The Big Valley Jamboree announced its 2020 artist lineup Friday.
Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Dallas Smith are headlining during the three day music festival.
Alberta artist Terri Clark will take the stage on Friday night, and perennial favouritethe Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is part of the Sunday lineup.
Big Valley Jamboree is July 30 to Aug. 2, 2020 in Camrose, Alta. Tickets are available now.