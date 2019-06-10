

CTV News Edmonton





Police have confirmed they are now investigating the disappearance of an Edmonton woman as a homicide.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere was last seen in North Battleford, Sask. on May 1.

Laverdiere had reportedly expressed a desire to return to Edmonton, but did not have a means of transportation. Police said in May they were concerned that she may have tried to hitchhike home.

On Monday, RCMP said they had executed search warrants in several locations in North Battleford, but won’t confirm what they found.

Anyone with information about the death of Laverdiere is asked to call Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.