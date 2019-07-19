Kitscoty RCMP are asking for the public's help as they investigate the discovery of an injured male on July 8.

According to police, a man was found injured on Township Road 490 and Range Road 11, just west of Highway 17 near Lloydminster in the early hours on July 8. The discovery was reported to police at approximately 3:20 a.m.

The adult male had life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in stable condition. RCMP continue to investigate what caused his injuries and how he ended up on Township Road 490.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have been driving in the area at approximately 3 a.m. on July 8 to contact them at 780-946-2870 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).