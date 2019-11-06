As temperatures drop, Edmonton police are reminding drivers that leaving vehicles idling to warm up puts them at risk of being stolen.

As of the end of September, more than 200 vehicles have been reported stolen in Edmonton.

Southeast Division Const. David Castillo is in the King Edward Park neighbourhood this morning, speaking with residents who were leaving their running vehicles unattended.

"The main thing that we want to relay is to lock their vehicles," Castillo said. "Make it hard for bad guys to actually steal or rummage through your car."

Vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity. Police say thefts spike during the winter months, but it's not only a season problem.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joey Slattery