EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are reminding drivers not to leave their vehicles idling as temperatures drop, but added thefts are becoming a year-round issue.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 29, 214 vehicles left idling were reported stolen to police. Last month in southeast Edmonton alone, 18 idling vehicles were stolen.

On Wednesday morning in southeast Edmonton's King Edward Park neighbourhood, police will educate drivers who leave their vehicle idling.