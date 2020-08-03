EDMONTON -- A dog attack in a town south of Edmonton left three people injured Sunday evening.

RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that the dog attack occurred around 8:30 p.m. in Beaumont.

All three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“Judging by what we saw, it didn’t look very good,” said Ben Roth, a next-door neighbor to the home.

Roth was inside of his home when he heard a commotion outside.

“I looked over the fence and saw the dog attacking the man on the ground.”

He then called 911.

“It was a very large white dog, very aggressive.”

Police say they are now investigating what happened during the attack, and what may have triggered it.

An RCMP spokesperson said the dog is an American Boxer.

Police said they have not yet been able to speak to the dog’s owner.