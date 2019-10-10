

A local group has a plan to repurpose empty downtown office space. Makespace unveiled the Downtown urban campus on Thursday, with a goal to bring together community and deliver engaging experiences.

The plan will see ATB Place, the former Royal Bank building and surround block as the centre of the new campus.

“As Downtown Edmonton continues its development surge, we need to build the next wave of infrastructure that attracts modern talent and companies into the core,” said Ken Bautista of Makespace in a written release. “Building Startup Edmonton was just the first step. Now we’re building one million more feet of innovation and gathering space downtown.”

“This project aligns with the DBA’s goals of building more creative, tech-focused spaces where people and companies can collaborate to drive innovation,” said Ian O’Donnell, executive director of the Downtown Business Association. “The location of this Downtown campus is a significant development that will better connect Downtown corridors to create an engaging and more vibrant Downtown experience, while driving investment into the core.”

The total campus size is about one million square feet.