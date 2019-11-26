EDMONTON -- A new month-long Christmas Market is about to open in downtown Edmonton.

Beginning Thursday, ATB Place will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with an indoor market and outdoor festival.

The family focused event will feature vendors, Christmas lights installations and winter carnival games.

There will be local food and licensed beverage garden. Also an opportunity to visit and take photos with the big man himself, Santa.

This festive idea is spearheaded by the same group who puts on the 124 Grand Market.

Organizer Krista Franke of Wild Heart Collective drew inspiration from European Christmas markets, hoping to make this one our winter city destination.

"I think people do want to get outside and still have that shopping opportunity and we’re just creating a dynamic site for all of that to happen."

The market will run Thursday to Saturday for four weekends. There is a small admission, however entry is free for the first hour on Thursdays and Fridays with a non-perishable donation to the Edmonton Food Bank.