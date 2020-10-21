Advertisement
Downtown Edmonton high rise evacuated during fire: officials
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 4:06PM MDT
Crews responded to a fire at a building at 100 Avenue and 107 Street on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Twitter/@JustEatItYEG)
EDMONTON -- A downtown building was evacuated after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
Seventeen units of firefighters responded to a high rise at 107 Street and 100 Avenue just after 1:30 p.m.
Approximately 80 people were evacuated, but no one was injured, EFRS said.
Crews got the fire under control at 2:07 p.m.