Downtown streets closed for 'weapons complaint': EPS
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 3:59PM MST
Police blocked off 109 Street between the 108 and 110 Avenue blocks after a 'weapons complaint' in the area on Dec. 8, 2020.
EDMONTON -- A person appears to be dead after what police called a 'weapons complaint' in downtown Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
Police had used a sheet to cover the body by the time CTV News Edmonton arrived on the scene.
Officers closed 109 Street between 108 Avenue and 110 Avenue and asked motorists to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.