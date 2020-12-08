EDMONTON -- A person appears to be dead after what police called a 'weapons complaint' in downtown Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Police had used a sheet to cover the body by the time CTV News Edmonton arrived on the scene.

Officers closed 109 Street between 108 Avenue and 110 Avenue and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Police at the scene of a "weapons complains"

