Dozens of dogs seized from an alleged puppy mill in northeast Edmonton are a step closer to finding new homes after they were transferred to the care of the Edmonton Humane Society.

“We are thankful to our partners at Animal Care & Control Centre for bringing these dogs to safety and are glad that we can be a part of their journey to their new lives,” Catherine Stevenson with EHS said in a release.

Stevenson says the dogs will undergo medical exams with most then being placed in foster homes.

“Our team is working diligently to ensure these dogs can be adopted as soon as possible for their optimal health and welfare,” said Stevenson.

Last month, 72 Havanese dogs, ranging in age from two weeks old to adult, were seized from a rural property in northeast Edmonton. Sixty of those were transferred to EHS care today with the remaining dozen remaining at the Animal Care and Control Centre as they further recover.

Gloria Sears is facing multiple charges after an alleged puppy mill was found at the site by police and Animal Care and Control officers.

The raid followed several reports of serious neglect from customers looking to purchase puppies, who had been listed for sale online via Kijiji for between $1,200 and $2,400.

The EHS isn't certain when the dogs will be adopted, saying some are too young to be separated from their mothers while others require surgery.

