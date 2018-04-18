RCMP east of Edmonton said more than 70 vehicles were pulled over for speeding on Anthony Henday Drive after police cracked down on drivers over the weekend.

Strathcona County RCMP said they received a number of complaints over speeding drivers on the Henday – so officers conducted traffic enforcement there, and at other locations in Strathcona County, over the weekend.

In a six hour period, police said they detected more than 70 vehicles speeding on the Henday – some were clocked driving at startling speeds – where the speed limit is 100 kilometres per hour:

Two vehicles recorded driving faster than 190 km/h

Two vehicles recorded at speeds between 170 km/h and 175 km/h

One was recorded traveling at 152 km/h

Three were recorded driving between 140 km/h and 150 km/h

RCMP said on Saturday, April 14, in the afternoon, a Jeep Wrangler was clocked driving at 117 km/h on 17 Street south of Baseline Road. The speed limit on that road is 60 km/h.

Police said a driver caught exceeding the speed limit by 50 km/h or more could face a fine of $2,300, and have their licence suspended for up to six months.