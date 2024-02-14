Dozens register to speak at council about Edmonton's proposed new public spaces bylaw
Edmonton city council held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss a proposed new public spaces bylaw.
The bylaw would replace three existing ones: the Public Places Bylaw, the Conduct of Transit Passengers Bylaw and the Parkland Bylaw.
The new bylaw would ban visible drug use in all public places, expanding on the previous bylaw which only disallowed drug use on public transit.
It would also outlaw panhandling on medians and near roads, and loosen rules for food trucks, among other things.
More than 60 people registered to speak virtually at Wednesday's meeting, as city hall is still closed to the public.
Most of those spoke out against the changes, saying it would punish the vulnerable.
"Many of the new or changed infractions included are outright discriminatory anti-poor measures," Sam Mason of the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights told council. "And many target specifically those who have little other choice than to spend most of their days in public space."
"Illegal drug use is already illegal in our city, it’s regulated by the criminal code, and can be enforced anywhere. Additionally we already have fines on our transit system for visible drug use," University of Alberta public health professor Elaine Hyshka said.
Breaking the bylaw could result in a ticket, but not criminal charges.
Fines range from $250 to $500.
Those in favour of the bylaw say open drug use and disorder are making Edmontonians feel unsafe.
"Transit stations and bus stop shelters are being used, and more to the point, abused by non-destination people. They smoke, use drugs, disrobe, sleep, start fires," said Edmonton Transit Service inspector Leslie Cormier.
"It doesn’t matter if it's real safety or perceived safety, or discomfort. People do not go places where they feel like they’re confronted with things that they don’t feel should be happening in public spaces," said Puneeta McBryan of the Edmonton Downtown Business Association.
Many speakers have been critical of the consultation the city did on the bylaw, claiming the 6,400 person survey, and conversations with business groups and social agencies didn’t go far enough.
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has indicated he wants to adjust the bylaw in several places where he thinks it overreaches.
The meeting was scheduled to wrap up at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but council has agreed to continue until the discussion is concluded.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING One dead, more than 20 injured in shooting near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
One person has died and more than 20 people were shot and injured at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally Wednesday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said.
Liberals rebrand Canada's carbon tax rebate
The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.
Pro-Palestinian protestors removed from Parliament after interrupting proceedings
A handful of protestors interrupted question period on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, pausing proceedings for several minutes, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
Brantford, Ont., woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
The Brantford woman who defrauded and deceived doulas was sentenced Wednesday. Her victims – and even the judge – expressed disappointment with the outcome.
Passengers throw punches onboard mid-air flight to Hawaii
In a video posted to social media, two men onboard a Southwest airlines flight were caught in a heated, physical exchange mid-air.
Ontario government scraps LCBO controlled-entrance pilot program
A plan to ask customers to show identification before being allowed to enter six LCBO stores in northern Ontario is being scrapped immediately after 'serious concerns' arose, says a spokesperson for the province's minister of finance.
Chief public health officer issues syphilis warning on Valentine's Day
Canada's chief public health officer has issued a Valentine's Day warning about 'an alarming increase' in syphilis cases
A case of bubonic plague has been diagnosed in the U.S. Here's what Canadians should know
Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'Punching for my life': Calgary man recounts cougar attack in Banff National Park
Spencer Weilermann was on a solo day trip Monday, hiking along the Rockbound Lake trailhead around 11 a.m. when the life-threatening encounter occurred.
-
'Really unfortunate': Calgary family asking for support after girl, 16, injured in hit-and-run
A Calgary family is looking for support from the community after a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured during a hit-and-run in January.
-
First responders rescue injured worker from S.E. Calgary construction site
First responders rescued a worker who fell into a large hole at a construction site in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. care home workers rally for new contract outside LutherCare office
Employees of LutherCare group homes rallied outside the corporate office on Wednesday, calling on their employer to get to the bargaining table.
-
Canadian men's speed skating earns historic first win at Junior World Championship
Saskatoon's Luca Veeman returned from a successful International Skating Union (ISU) Junior World Championships in Hachinohe, Japan, where Team Canada brought home four medals.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers' union, province trade blame on stalled bargaining talks
The union representing Saskatchewan's teachers and the province's education minister are accusing each other of walking away from the bargaining table.
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. classroom pilot project raises concerns for parents, advocates
Parents and advocates are voicing their disapproval of a recent classroom pilot project – which they claim isolates students with disabilities.
Atlantic
-
Two youths arrested, facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two youths in connection with an investigation into conspiracy to commit murder in Eastern Passage, N.S., according to a news release from the force.
-
P.E.I. becomes first-ever NHL travel destination
Prince Edward Island is the first-ever Official Travel Destination of the NHL.
-
Sydney, N.S., slammed by second major snowstorm in as many weeks
The Sydney, N.S., area was blasted with another major winter storm overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, just days after digging out from an historic 150 centimeters of snow dumped last week.
Toronto
-
Ontario government scraps LCBO controlled-entrance pilot program
A plan to ask customers to show identification before being allowed to enter six LCBO stores in northern Ontario is being scrapped immediately after 'serious concerns' arose, says a spokesperson for the province's minister of finance.
-
Rent for one-bedrooms in Toronto dropped slightly since January: report
Though Toronto still boasts the third-priciest rent in the country, the cost has slightly dwindled since January.
-
Video shows SUV driving down separated bike lane in Toronto's east end
A Toronto lawyer and cycling advocate is calling on the city to do more to crack down on drivers who ignore the rules of the road after a video surfaced showing an SUV driving along a separated bike lane in Regent Park.
Montreal
-
Dad charged with assault for allegedly going after son's bully at Quebec school
A father has been charged with assault and uttering threats after he allegedly went after his son's apparent bully in a confrontation outside a high school about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
McGill student union cancels meeting with Anthony Housefather over views on Israel-Hamas war
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather is speaking out after the Students' Society of McGill University (SSMU) cancelled a meeting with him at the last minute because of his views on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Laval health authority says at least 9,000 patients affected by cyberattack
Residents on Montreal's North Shore are being asked to be vigilant after the personal information of thousands of people have been leaked in a cyberattack.
Ottawa
-
First significant snowfall in a few weeks on the way to Ottawa
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.
-
8-year-old boy with autism donates 70 handmade winter hats to homeless people
Eight-year-old Ethan Brodofski, who has autism and ADHD, wanted to help make a difference in the Brockville community after he noticed a homeless encampment, and realized that some of the people weren't wearing hats and looked cold.
-
LRT service resumes after damaged wire disrupts travel for hours
OC Transpo says LRT service has resumed in full after more than seven hours of disruptions Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Brantford, Ont., woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
The Brantford woman who defrauded and deceived doulas was sentenced Wednesday. Her victims – and even the judge – expressed disappointment with the outcome.
-
How much snow we can expect Thursday
Southwestern Ontario will get another blast of winter weather on Thursday.
-
Provincial government to accept proposals to replace Kitchener bridge
The province will begin accepting proposals to replace the Frederick Street bridge starting on Feb. 28.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury city councillor found dead at camp near city
The owner of a seasonal camp discovered the remains of Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening.
-
Demoted Sudbury police officer charged with assaulting hockey player, 12
A Sudbury police officer who was banned from the Espanola arena during the pandemic and subsequently demoted is facing new charges involving assault of 12-year-old hockey player.
-
Commercial driver charged after video captures dangerous pass on Highway 11
As dangerous driving continues to be a problem in northern Ontario, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been charged after nearly causing a head-on collision.
Winnipeg
-
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
-
Bus passenger stabbed by man uttering racial slurs: police
A man in his 20s is recovering after being stabbed by a man who was uttering racial slurs on a Winnipeg Transit bus Tuesday night.
-
Winnipeg man dead after being shot by police during mental health call
Manitoba’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 59-year-old man died following a police-involved shooting.
Vancouver
-
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake.
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
-
Stolen car contains 'nuclear gauge' with radioactive material, B.C. RCMP warn
Authorities have issued a public warning that a car stolen from a parking garage in B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week was carrying a "nuclear gauge" containing hazardous radioactive material.
-
B.C. spending $76.6M on pump station upgrade to protect Sumas Prairie from flooding
In an effort to mitigate the impact of future floods on B.C.'s Sumas Prairie, the province is spending $76.6 million to upgrade a critical piece of infrastructure, officials announced Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges stayed in massive drug case marred by Victoria police misconduct
Drug charges have been stayed against three men who Victoria’s police chief once described as being “at the top of the fentanyl trafficking pyramid in British Columbia.” The investigation that led to their arrest and a $30-million seizure of drugs, guns and cash is stained by police misconduct.
-
Veteran B.C. politician Mike de Jong to leave legislature, mulls federal run
Veteran British Columbia politician Mike de Jong has announced he will leave the legislature after a 30-year career in government and opposition.
-
New Pacific FC goalkeeping coach comes with unique story and several soccer lives
At 42, Trevor Stiles has more than a few soccer tales to tell. And Pacific FC's new goalkeeping coach has scars to match.