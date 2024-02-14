Dozens register to speak at council about Edmonton's proposed new public spaces bylaw

Edmonton city council held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss a proposed new public spaces bylaw.

The bylaw would replace three existing ones: the Public Places Bylaw, the Conduct of Transit Passengers Bylaw and the Parkland Bylaw.

The new bylaw would ban visible drug use in all public places, expanding on the previous bylaw which only disallowed drug use on public transit.

It would also outlaw panhandling on medians and near roads, and loosen rules for food trucks, among other things.

More than 60 people registered to speak virtually at Wednesday's meeting, as city hall is still closed to the public.

Most of those spoke out against the changes, saying it would punish the vulnerable.

"Many of the new or changed infractions included are outright discriminatory anti-poor measures," Sam Mason of the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights told council. "And many target specifically those who have little other choice than to spend most of their days in public space."

"Illegal drug use is already illegal in our city, it’s regulated by the criminal code, and can be enforced anywhere. Additionally we already have fines on our transit system for visible drug use," University of Alberta public health professor Elaine Hyshka said.

Breaking the bylaw could result in a ticket, but not criminal charges.

Fines range from $250 to $500.

Those in favour of the bylaw say open drug use and disorder are making Edmontonians feel unsafe.

"Transit stations and bus stop shelters are being used, and more to the point, abused by non-destination people. They smoke, use drugs, disrobe, sleep, start fires," said Edmonton Transit Service inspector Leslie Cormier.

"It doesn’t matter if it's real safety or perceived safety, or discomfort. People do not go places where they feel like they’re confronted with things that they don’t feel should be happening in public spaces," said Puneeta McBryan of the Edmonton Downtown Business Association.

Many speakers have been critical of the consultation the city did on the bylaw, claiming the 6,400 person survey, and conversations with business groups and social agencies didn’t go far enough.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has indicated he wants to adjust the bylaw in several places where he thinks it overreaches.

The meeting was scheduled to wrap up at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but council has agreed to continue until the discussion is concluded.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.