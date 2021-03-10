EDMONTON -- Wednesday marks the start of another phase of vaccinations in Alberta, including the recently approved AstraZeneca shot.

And in the afternoon, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give her COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

PHASE 2A

The AstraZeneca vaccine is being offered to Albertans aged 50 to 64 and Indigenous people aged 35 to 49.

Phase 2A also includes people aged 65 to 74, Indigenous people 50 years and older, and staff and residents of licensed supportive living homes not included in the previous phase.

COVID-19 DATA

On Tuesday, Alberta Health reported 255 coronavirus infections after just over 5,400 tests and six deaths.

There are now 4,470 cases across the province with 263 patients in hospital, including 37 in ICU.

Alberta Health Services had given out 303,823 vaccine doses as of Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Alberta has reported 136,374 COVID-19 cases and 1,926 deaths.

