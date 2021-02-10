EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health is set to update the province's COVID-19 status on Wednesday afternoon a day after it recorded its lowest case count in months.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream Dr. Deena Hinshaw's briefing starting at 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Alberta recorded 195 new cases, its lowest daily case count since Oct. 7. Also Tuesday, testing volume continued its downward trend with slightly over 7,000 tests administered compared to nearly double that mark on Feb. 2.

Both the cities of Edmonton and Calgary's active case counts continue to fall, with Calgary sinking below 2,000 active cases for the first time since the end of October.

Alberta has now recorded 104 cases of variant COVID-19 strains, including 97 of the B.1.1.7 variant first found in the United Kingdom, the second most of any Canadian province.

Dr. Hinshaw has said she is concerned about the potential threat posed by the coronavirus mutations, but that "it's not inevitable that the variant strain would become the dominant strain."

"It really depends," she said, "on all of us and continuing to work together to prevent the spread."

More than 127,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province as of Feb. 7. That includes double doses given to some 32,000 Albertans who have been fully immunized.