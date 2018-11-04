

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





All of the occupants in a pickup truck and flat deck semi managed to escape after the vehicles collided and caught on fire near Drayton Valley Saturday.

Drayton Valley RCMP, fire department and emergency medical services were called to the head-on collision around 9:15 a.m. November 3.

According to police, the pickup truck was travelling east on Highway 22 when it hit black ice on the North Saskatchewan Bridge, slid into the guard rail, and into the lane of the westbound semi.

All of the occupants escaped the vehicles before the pickup became engulfed in flames.

A six-year-old girl, a passenger in the pickup, was transferred by STARS to Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

The woman driving the pickup was taken to Drayton Valley Hospital by ground ambulance.

The male semi driver was uninjured.

Investigators closed Highway 22 for a period of time Saturday. Road conditions were determined to be the primary cause of the crash.

RCMP reminded the public to be cautious in this season as road conditions can change drastically and quickly.