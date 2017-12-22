RCMP said an investigation was underway after two teenagers were found in a running vehicle in Drayton Valley early Thursday morning. One was later pronounced dead, and the other had to be airlifted to hospital in Edmonton.

Police said an officer was called to a building in the area of 54 Street and 24 Avenue on an unrelated call at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. While the officer was there, they found a parked vehicle with the engine running.

Inside, the officer found the two teenagers: A 17-year-old male in the driver’s seat, and a 16-year-old female passenger. They were unconscious, and the officer noticed a strong odour of exhaust inside the vehicle.

The female was pronounced dead in hospital, and the male was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition.

The Wild Rose School Division released a statement in the wake of the incident Thursday, calling it “a terrible incident in the community of Drayton Valley.”

“Our school is like a family and I know this hurts us all,” Kim Desmarais, principal of the Drayton Valley Community Outreach School said in the statement. “Together we will support each other as we grieve.”

The statement said one of the teens was attending Frank Maddock High School, and the other was attending the Drayton Valley Community Outreach School.

The female student has been identified as Shaina Ridenour, 16, and the male student is Gage Bogart, 17.

The division said their crisis management team had been dispatched to Drayton Valley to provide support to students and staff.

“This is an awful tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, students, staff and communities impacted by this event,” Superintendent Brad Volkman said in the statement. “We will be working with everyone involved to support and care for our communities at this time.”

RCMP said no foul play is suspected, and investigators are not searching for suspects.

"At this point in the investigation, there's nothing to suggest this was anything more than a tragic accident," Col. Chris Warren said.

Investigators have scheduled a mechanical inspection for the vehicle on December 27.

