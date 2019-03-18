The driver of a car that rolled down an Anthony Henday embankment Monday morning suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A white car was seen at the bottom of an embankment near Anthony Henday Drive and 127 Street around 10 a.m.

Police believed the Honda Civic was driven into the back of a truck and rolled down the ditch.

The Honda driver was taken to hospital. The truck driver was not injured.

The cause of the collision is unknown. Edmonton Police Service said the Honda’s driver showed no signs of impairment.

There were no charges pending as of Monday afternoon.