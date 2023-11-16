EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Driver pulled from multi-vehicle Whitemud Drive crash by passersby

    Edmonton police redirect traffic from a crash scene on Whitemud Drive on Nov. 16, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe) Edmonton police redirect traffic from a crash scene on Whitemud Drive on Nov. 16, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe)

    Passersby likely saved a driver who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning from serious injuries or worse. 

    Three vehicles were involved in the crash on eastbound Whitemud Drive between Quesnell Bridge and 53 Avenue around 7:30 a.m., according to Edmonton Police Service. 

    Micaela Kovacs was driving behind one of the vehicles when the collision happened and initially stopped to offer a witness account. 

    "I thought it was just a fender bender," Kovacs, still shaking, later told CTV News Edmonton while standing beside the scene. 

    "Then I quickly realized she was trapped and the vehicle was starting on fire. It started small. But then it quickly spread and took over the front of the vehicle." 

    She flagged other passersby to help her get the woman out of the burning vehicle. The trapped driver was saying, "Help me. Get me out," Kovacs recalled. 

    "I didn't know if she was going to make it. Me and the other guy that got her out didn't think it was going to be OK," Kovacs said. 

    They were able to drag her out just as firefighters and paramedics arrived. 

    "They said if we didn't get her out of the vehicle, they don't know if she would have made it," Kovacs told CTV News Edmonton, wishing the woman well. 

    EPS confirmed one driver was hospitalized with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. 

    As of 9:15 a.m., two lanes of Whitemud Drive in the area remained closed so the major collisions unit could investigate. 

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Cam Wiebe

