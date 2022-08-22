Driver sustains 'minor' injuries in Highway 28 crash

Highway 28 traffic was rerouted for part of early Monday because of a crash.

Mounties are still investigating what caused the crash around 8:30 a.m. south of the intersection of Highways 28 and 37, near Namao.

A gravel truck and pickup truck collided, leaving the pickup driver with injuries RCMP described as minor.

An RCMP spokesperson said they were "thankful" no one was hurt worse.