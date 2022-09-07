Drones ground firefighting helicopters in Jasper National Park, operators to be charged
Two people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
Crews spent Tuesday morning laying two kilometres of hose and sprinklers along the south perimeter of Chetamon Wildfire, about 15 kilometres north of the Jasper townsite. More hose line and sprinklers were set up at the nearby Snaring Campground and "critical infrastructure" close to the mountain town.
Meanwhile, fire specialists were able to safely fly along the entire perimeter of the fire and update its size to 5,500 hectares, down from an estimated 6,150 hectares that morning. And eight helicopters spent early Tuesday bucketing the remote north end of the fire.
But all aircraft were grounded in the afternoon because of two illegal drones.
Not only is drone usage prohibited in Canada's national parks without a permit, drones are considered an extra hazard aircraft operators need to consider while fighting wildfires, in addition to thick smoke, heavy winds, high flames at lower altitudes, and a dynamic airspace.
"While both drone operators will be charged, this activity threatens first responder safety and significantly delays efforts to protect people and critical infrastructure. Aircraft will resume water bucketing on Wednesday, and Parks Canada appreciates the public’s assistance with rapid reporting of this dangerous and illegal drone use," Parks Canada said in a statement Tuesday evening.
In total, three drone operators have been reported flying over Chetamon Wildfire. The first was reported along Highway 16, the main route through the national park, on Sept. 4.
"The careless use of drones in this area poses a direct threat to the lives and wellbeing of our wildfire response teams: in the air and on the ground," Jasper National Park officials said.
"Drone users violating Parks Canada regulations, especially the airspace near the Chetamon wildfire, and violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."
The drone operators face up to a $25,000 fine.
Park residents and users were asked to report illegal activity to the park's dispatch at 780-852-6155.
The latest information on Jasper National Park closures is available online.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.75 per cent
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Putin mocks West, says Russia will press on in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until reaching its goals and mocked Western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions.
opinion | Which cities in Canada offer the best value for real estate?
From the rivers, valleys, and natural beauty of Saguenay, Que., to the bustling bayside city of Saint John, N.B., contributor Christopher Liew highlights the cities that offer Canadians the best value on their real estate investment.
Canadians now less confident in their health-care system than Americans are: survey
Two out of five Canadians say they were unable to access essential health-care services in the last six months, according to a new Angus Reid report.
'It won't be quick': Foreign fighters lend a hand to Ukraine's battle to retake the south
Some foreign fighters are working with a reconnaissance unit of the Ukrainian military in the battle to retake the southern region of Kherson.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
Mass murders have been an unfortunate part of Saskatchewan's history
This week’s tragedy at the James Smith Cree Nation is one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history, but Saskatchewan has experienced other serious incidents over the years.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
Mass murders have been an unfortunate part of Saskatchewan's history
This week’s tragedy at the James Smith Cree Nation is one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history, but Saskatchewan has experienced other serious incidents over the years.
One man killed, another badly injured in three-vehicle collision in Annapolis County
One man is dead and another is badly injured after a three-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.
Dartmouth collision sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries
One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a car and motorcycle collided in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
Mountie who got to know killer before N.S. mass shooting says they weren't friends
A Mountie who got to know a man who later murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia told a public inquiry today he did not consider Gabriel Wortman a friend even though he visited the killer's rural home 15 or 16 times between 2007 and 2011.
Ontario hospital restores ICU services after weeks-long closure over staffing crunch
A hospital east of Toronto says it is resuming services at its intensive care unit today after a weeks-long closure.
An Ontario driver is facing fees of nearly $800 after receiving two tickets in a 24-hour span for breaking a rule he says he didn't know existed.
Quebec election: public transit and agriculture on the menu for Day 11 of campaign
On Day 11 of Quebec's election campaign, one party leader is promising to support public transit in Montreal, while another wants to cancel a tramway project in Quebec City.
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime
In a surprising twist of events following drama at the National Assembly, the PCQ saw its popularity skyrocket and its leader, Éric Duhaime, thrust into the spotlight.
Quebec public health to provide update on COVID-19 situation
Quebec Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau is slated to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.75 per cent
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
NEW THIS MORNING | How Ottawa councillors seeking re-election voted on key files last term
Here is a look at how each of the candidates looking for your vote once again voted on several big files last term.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
'I was disappointed': Party along Ezra Avenue in Waterloo leaves trail of damage
A large gathering on Ezra Avenue Monday night left a trail of damage in Waterloo’s university district.
Group claims even more SUV tires deflated in Kitchener neighbourhood
A group claims they deflated hundreds of SUV tires Tuesday night, including several in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
Local oncology expert warns of alcohol-related health risks
A University of Waterloo oncology lecturer is warning of the dangers of drinking following a report suggesting Canadians should limit their alcohol consumption to reduce health consequences.
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
Gravenhurst cottage destroyed by fire
Gravenhurst Fire Services was alerted to a fire at a cottage on Granny Duncan Road near Sam Cook Road Tuesday afternoon.
Ontario driver hit with two tickets totaling nearly $800 after breaking rule he didn't know existed
An Ontario driver is facing fees of nearly $800 after receiving two tickets in a 24-hour span for breaking a rule he says he didn't know existed.
Manitobans advised to remain vigilant with Sask. stabbing suspect still at large
The RCMP is advising people in Manitoba to remain vigilant even though police don't believe Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in the Saskatchewan stabbings that left 10 dead and 19 injured, has left that province.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
16-year-old charged in Winnipeg's 37th homicide of 2022: police
A 16-year-old male has been charged following an altercation at a home Saturday that police believe resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.
'It's full of life': Researchers see hope in Vancouver's polluted False Creek
A team of researchers is doing a five-day survey of Vancouver waterfronts to study their biodiversity, including False Creek.
Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle incident leads to 'heavy delays' on Highway 1
Drivers taking a Metro Vancouver highway faced heavy delays during Wednesday's morning commute.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
NEW | Downtown Victoria business owner frustrated with local crime as municipal election approaches
A downtown Victoria business owner says he's upset about repeat break-ins at his business. It's a frustration that he's voicing as municipal elections loom. Security footage, captured at 5:14 a.m. Saturday morning, shows a man breaking the front window of Blackapple Cellular in downtown Victoria.
Nanaimo stabbing leaves man dead, 2 suspects in custody
A 29-year-old man is dead and two people are in police custody after a stabbing Monday night in Nanaimo, B.C. Mounties were called to Maffeo Sutton Park, along the city's downtown waterfront, around 11:30 p.m. for a complaint that a group of youths were intimidating a security guard.
Family still searching for missing Victoria man in Spain, blames Canadian embassy for inaction
The family of a Victoria senior who’s missing in Spain without life-saving medication feels the system designed to help Canadians in an emergency has failed them.