Drones ground firefighting helicopters in Jasper National Park, operators to be charged

Two people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.

Crews spent Tuesday morning laying two kilometres of hose and sprinklers along the south perimeter of Chetamon Wildfire, about 15 kilometres north of the Jasper townsite. More hose line and sprinklers were set up at the nearby Snaring Campground and "critical infrastructure" close to the mountain town.

Meanwhile, fire specialists were able to safely fly along the entire perimeter of the fire and update its size to 5,500 hectares, down from an estimated 6,150 hectares that morning. And eight helicopters spent early Tuesday bucketing the remote north end of the fire.

But all aircraft were grounded in the afternoon because of two illegal drones.

Not only is drone usage prohibited in Canada's national parks without a permit, drones are considered an extra hazard aircraft operators need to consider while fighting wildfires, in addition to thick smoke, heavy winds, high flames at lower altitudes, and a dynamic airspace.

"While both drone operators will be charged, this activity threatens first responder safety and significantly delays efforts to protect people and critical infrastructure. Aircraft will resume water bucketing on Wednesday, and Parks Canada appreciates the public’s assistance with rapid reporting of this dangerous and illegal drone use," Parks Canada said in a statement Tuesday evening.

In total, three drone operators have been reported flying over Chetamon Wildfire. The first was reported along Highway 16, the main route through the national park, on Sept. 4.

"The careless use of drones in this area poses a direct threat to the lives and wellbeing of our wildfire response teams: in the air and on the ground," Jasper National Park officials said.

"Drone users violating Parks Canada regulations, especially the airspace near the Chetamon wildfire, and violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

The drone operators face up to a $25,000 fine.

Park residents and users were asked to report illegal activity to the park's dispatch at 780-852-6155.

The latest information on Jasper National Park closures is available online.