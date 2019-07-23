A drug dealer who was charged with manslaughter after a client fatally overdosed on fentanyl pleaded guilty on Monday to a lesser charge.

Jordan Yarmey pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death in case of 33-year-old Szymon Kalich.

On Jan. 27, 2016, Kalich was found by emergency responders in a residence. An autopsy and toxicology report concluded he had overdosed on fentanyl.

The case gained attention when police charged Yarmey for manslaughter in Kalich's death, saying it could be proven he knew he was trafficking a controlled substance that could cause bodily harm—and, in Kalich's case, which caused death.

On Monday, Yarmey also pleaded guilty to trafficking a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench Wednesday morning.