Drug dealer charged with manslaughter in overdose death pleads guilty to criminal negligence
Jordan Yarmey, seen in this undated photo, pleaded guilty on July 22 to criminal negligence in the death of Szymon Kalich.
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 11:30AM MDT
A drug dealer who was charged with manslaughter after a client fatally overdosed on fentanyl pleaded guilty on Monday to a lesser charge.
Jordan Yarmey pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death in case of 33-year-old Szymon Kalich.
On Jan. 27, 2016, Kalich was found by emergency responders in a residence. An autopsy and toxicology report concluded he had overdosed on fentanyl.
The case gained attention when police charged Yarmey for manslaughter in Kalich's death, saying it could be proven he knew he was trafficking a controlled substance that could cause bodily harm—and, in Kalich's case, which caused death.
On Monday, Yarmey also pleaded guilty to trafficking a controlled substance.
He is scheduled to appear in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench Wednesday morning.