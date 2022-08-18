Edmonton activates emergency weather response with hot weekend ahead

The city has activated its extreme weather response to keep vulnerable people safe during the hot weather forecasted over the weekend.

The activation happened at 8 a.m. on Thursday, and will end at 8 a.m. on Monday, with the ability to extend it if the forecast changes.

The city says helping people avoid dehydration is key during the hot weather, and providing access to drinking water and cool places are the priorities of the extreme weather response.

Peace officers will carry bottled water for distribution to vulnerable people.

Anyone needing a break from the heat can go to a city facility or library.

The following spaces will be offering access and bottled water:

Kinsmen Sports Centre

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

The Meadows Community Recreation Centre

Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre

The Orange Hub

Mill Woods Recreation Centre

Some facilities don’t have indoor space to accommodate people, but will still offer bottled water, including:

Fred Broadstock pool

Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool

Oliver outdoor pool

Borden Natural Swimming Pool

Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre

Jasper Place Leisure Centre

Muttart Conservatory

Edmonton Valley Zoo

Fifteen fire hydrants in the city have been modified to include water bottle filling stations. They’re located in the following areas:

Downtown

Central McDougall and Queen Mary Park (109 Avenue and 107 Street)

Kinistinaw Park (102 Avenue and 96 Street)

Boyle Street Community Services (105 Avenue and 102 Street)

Bissell Centre (96 Street and 105 Avenue)

Sheriff Robertson Park (82 Street and 112 Avenue)

Paul Kane park area (103 Avenue and between 122 & 123 Street)

West

Butler Park

Callingwood park

South

McIntyre Park/Old Strathcona Farmers Market

Millwoods Transit Station

North/Northeast

Parkdale Plaza (118 Avenue and 82 Street)

Clareview Transit Station

Mosaic Centre (65 Street and 132 Avenue)

Niginan Housing Ventures (12340 Fort Road)

Beverly Heights ( 118 Avenue between 43 & 44 Street)

There are also 24 water bottle filling stations at LRT and transit centres across the city.

The city is encouraging everyone to stay hydrated and stay in a cool place if possible. It’s important to watch for symptoms of heat illness, which include dizziness and fainting, nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, decreased urination with unusually dark urine, lack of sweat, confusion, and unconsciousness.

Check on older family, neighbours, and friends.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

If you’re concerned about someone in the extreme heat, call 211 and press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion team. They can assist individuals in distress.

Always call 911 in an emergency.