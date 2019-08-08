Organizers have cancelled the 2019 Edmonton Airshow scheduled for Villeneuve Airport Aug. 17 and 18 citing safety concerns over parking due to soggy conditions after an extended run of wet weather.

"We are deeply disappointed by this decision, but our number one priority is the safety of our patrons, event partners and the community," airshow president Richard Skermer said in a release.

"It is unlikely the fields will dry out in time, making parking safely almost impossible."

Organizers say they explored using shuttles, mats and sand, but none of the options proved feasible.

Ticketholders are being told they can either receive a refund or keep their tickets for the 2020 event.