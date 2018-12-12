

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A Stony Plain doctor admitted he sexually assaulted four patients.

Dr. Sanjeev Bhardwaj had sexual relations with four patients between 2006 and 2014.

He assaulted one of the patients twice, and each of the other three patients once.

Bhardwaj also admitted he continued to prescribe “high levels” of opioids to a patient suffering from addiction.

The doctor’s licence remains active, but he withdrew from practice in 2016—shortly after the College of Physicians and Surgeons received the first complaint.

The hearing tribunal will now discuss Bhardwaj’s sanction.