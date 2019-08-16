After a pair of mid-20 days, the rain returned last night and cooler air is settling in.

A low pressure system sliding across northern Alberta is bringing heavy, steady rain to NE Alberta. Rainfall WARNINGs in effect for the Fort McMurray region and areas north. 40-70 mm is expected by Saturday morning.

We may see a few scattered showers roll through the Edmonton region today, but, MOST of the day will just be cloudy, cool and windy.

On the back side of that northern low, we'll get NW wind at 30 gusting to 50 km/h. Temperature will hold steady near 15 for most of the day.

Then...IF we get some sunny breaks late in the afternoon...we'll reach a high near 17.

We'll get some clearing tonight and Saturday is shaping up sunny with a high near 20. Watch for some showers late Saturday night.

Those SHOULD be out of the Edmonton region by Sunday morning and most of the daytime highs Sunday will be dry. More showers are expected Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Temperatures return to the mid 20s Tue/Wed next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers. Sunny breaks late in the afternoon.

Temperature steady near 15 most of the day.

Wind: NW 30 gusting to 50km/h.

High: 17

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 13

Saturday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

30% chance of a shower overnight.

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 18

40% chance of showers in the evening & overnight.

Monday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24