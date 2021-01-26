EDMONTON -- Arctic air and cloudy skies will continue to dominate the weather pattern in Edmonton and area today and Wednesday.

There's a bit of a change to the pattern Thu/Fri with some sun in the forecast. But, the colder-than-average temperatures will stick around.

We're likely in the -12 to -16 range for daytime highs right through to early next week.

Morning temperatures will be a bit milder tomorrow and then in the -20s for Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun.

Light flurries today and again late Wednesday probably won't amount to much more than 1-2 cm.

But, at least we're getting SOME snow to go along with the wintry temperatures.

Wind is expected to be 10-15 km/h for much of today and tomorrow. So, wind chill won't be a HUGE factor.

But, if you're spending extended periods of time outside, it'll be FEELING about 5 to 10 degrees colder than it reads on thermometers.

There's some thought that we might see a moderation in temperatures by this weekend.

While that's possible, I think we're probably not back to the -5 range (average) until the middle of next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: