EDMONTON -- Arctic air and cloudy skies will continue to dominate the weather pattern in Edmonton and area today and Wednesday.

There's a bit of a change to the pattern Thu/Fri with some sun in the forecast.  But, the colder-than-average temperatures will stick around.

We're likely in the -12 to -16 range for daytime highs right through to early next week.

Morning temperatures will be a bit milder tomorrow and then in the -20s for Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun.

 

Light flurries today and again late Wednesday probably won't amount to much more than 1-2 cm.

But, at least we're getting SOME snow to go along with the wintry temperatures.

 

Wind is expected to be 10-15 km/h for much of today and tomorrow.  So, wind chill won't be a HUGE factor.

But, if you're spending extended periods of time outside, it'll be FEELING about 5 to 10 degrees colder than it reads on thermometers.

 

There's some thought that we might see a moderation in temperatures by this weekend.

While that's possible, I think we're probably not back to the -5 range (average) until the middle of next week.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today - Cloudy with a few flurries.
  • Wind: E 10-15 km/h
  • High:  -16
  • Tonight - Cloudy.
  • 9pm:  -17
  • Wednesday - Cloudy.  60% chance of flurries in the afternoon/evening.
  • Wind:  E 10-15 km/h
  • Morning Low:  -15
  • Afternoon High:  -13
  • Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -20
  • Afternoon High:  -16
  • Friday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -21
  • Afternoon High:  -15  
  • Saturday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -23
  • Afternoon High:  -16
  • Sunday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -22
  • Afternoon High:  -14