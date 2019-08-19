After a cool weekend that had highs below 20 both Saturday and Sunday... some warmer air is set to return.

Clouds and showers are moving out of the Edmonton area early this morning.

Skies will clear and we'll get to a high or around 18 degrees with some sun this afternoon.

Areas south of and east of the city will continue to get some showers this morning.

The foothills might see a few showers or thunderstorms pop up this afternoon.

Temperatures jump back into the 20s for the rest of the week with Wednesday shaping up as the warmest day.

Afternoon highs will be in the low-to-mid 20s on Tuesday, and Thursday through Sunday.

Wednesday will be in the mid-to-upper 20s.

After today, it's a dry and sunny pattern for most of the week in Edmonton and surrounding areas.

There's a chance of showers in Northern Alberta Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Friday evening has a risk of showers in the north as well.

Outside of that, it looks like a relatively dry week for most areas.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: 18

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 14

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 27

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Partly cloudy.