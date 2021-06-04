EDMONTON -- The hottest days are behind us, but it's still shaping up to be above average in Edmonton and area this afternoon.

Our daytime high will be largely dependent on if and when we get some afternoon thunderstorms moving through the area.

I think any precipitation will hold off long enough that I'll go with 25 C as my forecast high.

However, an early-afternoon storm arrival could mean we only get to 22 or 23 C.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the foothills this afternoon and then track eastward towards the Edmonton and Red Deer regions.

There is a risk of getting some hail off a few of these storms. So, severe thunderstorm watches and then warnings may be issued for a few areas later today.

As we head into the evening hours, there's a chance of a second wave of showers (and possibly a few thunderstorms) moving through north-central Alberta late in the evening or overnight.

The weekend will be cooler with highs near 20 C (that's right around average for early June).

Looks like we'll see a mix of sun and cloud both Saturday and Sunday with some occasional showers Saturday (especially in the afternoon).

Most of central and north-central Alberta will have a chance of seeing that scattered precipitation Saturday.

It's not looking like heavy, steady all-day rain -- just showers.

Most areas are drier on Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Morning sun, afternoon clouds. 70% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

High: 25

Tonight - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening and/or overnight.

9PM: 18

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a few scattered showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23