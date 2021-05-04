EDMONTON -- Still looks like we're in for some wet weather today in the Edmonton area.

The most likely timeframe for showers or periods of light rain is late morning through the early afternoon hours.

But, the risk continues through into the evening. Just don't expect this to be a full day of non-stop rain.

It'll likely be off and on, and scattered through the region rather than one big blob of rain over everybody.

Showers and possibly some late-day thunderstorms will continue to affect areas from the Peace Country southeast to Medicine Hat all day.

Areas in east-central and northeast Alberta get missed by this system today and should stay dry through the day.

Temperatures will top out in the 10 to 12 degree range in Edmonton this afternoon.

But, with some clearing overnight...we'll be sunny and back into the mid-teens Wednesday.

Thursday's shaping up a bit cloudier with a high near 20 C.

Another chance of showers or rain works it's way into the forecast for Friday/Saturday and possibly Sunday morning.

We're a few days out on this and the location of the heaviest, steadiest rain remains TBD.

But, there's a very good chance we get some good soaking rainfall at the end of this week in or near Edmonton.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and/or periods of light rain.

High: 11

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening.

Clearing overnight.

9pm: 10

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 16

Thursday - Increasing cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the morning.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 13