Two more cold days and then warm air returns to the Edmonton region.

Northern and Eastern Alberta remain under Extreme Cold Warnings (wind chills in the -35 to -40 range this morning).

Most of those areas will also get a break from the coldest air on Sunday.

But, for Fort McMurray...that'll only mean a return to -10 for a day before dropping back to highs in the minus teens early next week.

 

Edmonton holds steady in the -15 range today with a wind chill in the -20s.

A few flurries.  But, no significant accumulation.

 

The Peace Country could get 2-5cm of snow today.

That region gets another shot of snow Saturday morning.

The Slave Lake/Athabasca areas and then Fort McMurray to Lloydminster regions could see 1-5cm of snow Saturday afternoon/evening.

 

While Edmonton has a CHANCE of some light snow Saturday.  It doesn't look like it'll amount to much more than a cm or 3.

 

Temperatures in the Metro region jump back to around 0 Sunday.

We'll cool to highs near -5 Mon/Tue/Wed.  THEN...near or above zero for the end of next week.

 

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

 

Today - Mostly cloudy.  A few sunny & a few flurries.

Wind:  10-15km/h

Wind Chill:  -20 to -25 range most of the day.

High:  -14

 

 

Evening - Mostly cloudy.  Wind easing.

9pm:  -16

 

 

Saturday - Cloudy.  60% chance of snow.  1-3cm possible.

Wind:  SE 20-30 in the morning.   SE 15-20 in the afternoon.

Morning Low:  -16

Afternoon High:  -9

 

Temperature rising overnight.

 

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning:  -7

Afternoon High:  -1

 

 

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low:  -13

Afternoon High:  -5

 

 

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High:  -3

 

 

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low:  -10

Afternoon High:  -4