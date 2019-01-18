Two more cold days and then warm air returns to the Edmonton region.

Northern and Eastern Alberta remain under Extreme Cold Warnings (wind chills in the -35 to -40 range this morning).

Most of those areas will also get a break from the coldest air on Sunday.

But, for Fort McMurray...that'll only mean a return to -10 for a day before dropping back to highs in the minus teens early next week.

Edmonton holds steady in the -15 range today with a wind chill in the -20s.

A few flurries. But, no significant accumulation.

The Peace Country could get 2-5cm of snow today.

That region gets another shot of snow Saturday morning.

The Slave Lake/Athabasca areas and then Fort McMurray to Lloydminster regions could see 1-5cm of snow Saturday afternoon/evening.

While Edmonton has a CHANCE of some light snow Saturday. It doesn't look like it'll amount to much more than a cm or 3.

Temperatures in the Metro region jump back to around 0 Sunday.

We'll cool to highs near -5 Mon/Tue/Wed. THEN...near or above zero for the end of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. A few sunny & a few flurries.

Wind: 10-15km/h

Wind Chill: -20 to -25 range most of the day.

High: -14

Evening - Mostly cloudy. Wind easing.

9pm: -16

Saturday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow. 1-3cm possible.

Wind: SE 20-30 in the morning. SE 15-20 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -9

Temperature rising overnight.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning: -7

Afternoon High: -1

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -5

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -3

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4