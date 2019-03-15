A bit of wet snow rolled through parts of the Edmonton Metro Region and surrounding areas EARLY this morning.

Those clouds will clear out by mid-morning and the region will be sunny for most of today.

In fact, most of Alberta gets a warm and sunny Friday. Eastern Alberta gets a chance of morning flurries and then a "Partly cloudy" afternoon.

More sun than cloud in the forecast through the weekend and into the first half of next week.

However, there IS some cloud that'll push into the Edmonton area late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

That cloud should act as some atmospheric insulation and keep temperatures "up" overnight Sat into Sun.

Daytime highs continue to slowly climb.

5-10 degree range for today/Sat/Sun/Mon. Closer to 5 than 10 today and closer to 10 than 5 on Sun/Mon.

It still looks like western AB gets into the 10-15 degree range early to mid next week.

And...Edmonton has the CHANCE of getting some teen temps too.

For now...I'll hold steady with forecast highs of 10 Tue/Wed. But, if we get to Sun/Mon and the pattern is unchanged...I may adjust those highs "higher".

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - A few clouds early this morning. Then...Sunny.

High: 6

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 1

Saturday - Sunny with some afternoon/evening clouds.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 8

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10