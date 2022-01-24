Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, with some light snow today

After a warm and melty weekend, get set for some cooler air to drop in today.

Temperatures will go from above zero early this morning to the -5 C range by midday.

We'll hold steady near -5 C through the afternoon and early evening in the Edmonton region.

Some occasional pockets of light snow are expected to move through the region today.

This doesn't look like a big, heavy dump of snow. But, we could pick up 1 to 4 cm by the end of the afternoon.

Warmer air pushes back in for Tuesday/Wednesday with afternoon highs back above zero by a degree or three.

The end of the week has highs near the freezing mark and morning lows near -10 C.

So, if you're suffering from "Rink Melt," just be patient. The weather should start to cooperate a bit more later this week.

AND...looking LONG Range: the outlook for early next week has highs back in minus double digits for a few days.

After today's light snow, not much chance for precipitation in the Edmonton region until Sunday/Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with occasional light snow through the day. 1-4 cm possible.

Temperature falling to around -5 by midday and holding steady this afternoon.

Noon: -4

5pm: -5

Tonight - Cloudy.

9pm: -6

Midnight: -8

Temperature rising after midnight.

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

7am: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0