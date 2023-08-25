Josh Classen's forecast: Fog and smoke depart, heat returns

Fog and smoke advisories are in effect for much of central and northern Alberta, including Edmonton.

The fog should dissipate by mid-morning, but it may take until this afternoon for the smoke to start moving off to the northeast.

Air Quality Health Index readings are in the "high risk" range in Edmonton this morning, but that should improve to a low to moderate risk for this afternoon and evening.

The thickest smoke tonight and Saturday is expected to be across northern (especially northeast) Alberta.

In Edmonton, we're anticipating smoke will return late Saturday and stick around into Sunday. It shouldn't be as thick as this morning. But, air quality levels will likely be in the low to moderate risk range.

As an upper ridge moves in with some warmer air aloft, we'll get clear skies across most of the the province (aside from the smoke) for the next few days.

AND...some heat is set to return.

After seven straight days of cooler-than-average temperatures, we're back to average today and above average for the weekend and early next week.

Average highs for Edmonton at this time of year are in the 21/22 C range.

We'll hit 22 C in the city today, mid 20s Saturday and Sunday, upper 20s Monday and Tuesday.

Next chance of precipitation for the Edmonton region looks to be late Wednesday/early Thursday next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Thick fog and smoky this morning.

Sunny, with air quality improving this afternoon.

High: 22

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 18

Saturday - Mainly sunny. Smoke increasing through the afternoon & evening.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Mainly sunny. Hazy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Wednesday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 23