Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and warm temperatures, but windy

The wind may put a damper on the last 20-degree day we'll see for a while in Edmonton.

I don't think this will be the last 20 C for the year, but it'll be the last one we get for the next week or so.

We're expecting the wind to pick up to around 20-30 km/h by late this morning and that'll continue through the afternoon.

Clouds moving through the area this morning should clear out and we'll be mainly sunny this afternoon.

Showers will continue across northern Alberta through the day. But, that'll all stay well to the north of the Edmonton region.

The Peace Country east to Fort McMurray will get off-and-on precipitation.

Edmonton's next chance at seeing some rain comes late Sunday. It doesn't look like it'll be a downpour, but there's a very good chance we'll have some showers or light rain move through the area Sunday evening.

The average high in Edmonton for the end of September is 15 C. The first week of October has an average high of 14 C.

We'll be right in that ballpark through this weekend and next week.

It's a long ways off...but there are some indication we could return to the 17 to 20 C range for the weekend of Oct. 5.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning, sunny this afternoon.

Wind becoming W 20-30 km/h.

High: 20

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 14

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds. Increasing cloud in the late afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 15

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 13

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14