Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and warm temperatures, but windy
The wind may put a damper on the last 20-degree day we'll see for a while in Edmonton.
I don't think this will be the last 20 C for the year, but it'll be the last one we get for the next week or so.
We're expecting the wind to pick up to around 20-30 km/h by late this morning and that'll continue through the afternoon.
Clouds moving through the area this morning should clear out and we'll be mainly sunny this afternoon.
Showers will continue across northern Alberta through the day. But, that'll all stay well to the north of the Edmonton region.
The Peace Country east to Fort McMurray will get off-and-on precipitation.
Edmonton's next chance at seeing some rain comes late Sunday. It doesn't look like it'll be a downpour, but there's a very good chance we'll have some showers or light rain move through the area Sunday evening.
The average high in Edmonton for the end of September is 15 C. The first week of October has an average high of 14 C.
We'll be right in that ballpark through this weekend and next week.
It's a long ways off...but there are some indication we could return to the 17 to 20 C range for the weekend of Oct. 5.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning, sunny this afternoon.
Wind becoming W 20-30 km/h.
High: 20
Tonight - Mainly clear.
9pm: 14
Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds. Increasing cloud in the late afternoon/evening.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 17
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a late-day shower.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 15
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 13
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 13
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 14
BREAKING Actress Maggie Smith, star of stage, film and 'Downton Abbey,' has died at age 89
Maggie Smith, who won an Oscar for 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' in 1969 and won new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey,' has died, her publicist said Friday. She was 89.
WATCH LIVE Tracking Helene: Millions without power, 4 dead as storm lashes U.S. South with wind and sheets of rain
Hurricane Helene roared ashore in a sparsely populated region of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, peeling the siding off buildings, trapping residents in rising floodwaters and knocking out power to millions of customers. At least four people were reported dead.
Travel horror story: Man describes malaria coma, $30K hospital bill after brief trip to Uganda
A man from Alberta has been at the Medipal International Hospital in Kampala, Uganda for over two months with a hefty medical bill. He says he can’t leave until it’s been paid for.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
These are the differences between Gen Z and millennials, a survey says
Anxiety is rampant among the two younger generations of adults, according to a new survey that found 75 per cent of Millennial and Gen Z respondents have experienced anxiety before, with nearly half saying they’ve experienced depression.
BREAKING Canada economy tops July growth forecast, but seen stalling in August
Canada's gross domestic product expanded at a faster-than-expected 0.2 per cent rate in July, driven by growth in retail trade and public sectors, but the economy likely stalled in August, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
Mounties in B.C. warn 'highly convincing' scammers extorting victims with photos of their homes
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
Isaac strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and could cause dangerous waves
Isaac strengthened Friday into a hurricane in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and could cause dangerous waves in parts of Bermuda, forecasters said.
Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
Hikers head out to Alberta's K-Country for larch season
Thousands of visitors will soon be flocking to Kananaskis Country to witness the fleeting transformation of larches, a unique subset of coniferous trees, as their needles turn from green to brilliant yellow.
New numbers show Alberta lowest in Canada on per capita spending on inmates
New data shows Alberta spends the lowest amount of money per inmate in Canada – a number the province says is value for money but critics label short-sighted and worrisome.
Thousands of baby turkeys killed in Vulcan County barn fire
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that killed about 9,000 turkey chicks in Vulcan County, Alta.
Peace bonds, withdrawn charges for Lethbridge high school football players accused of sexual assault
Four Lethbridge high school football players accused of sexual assault last year won't go to trial.
Lethbridge Transit experiencing significant route cancellations
City of Lethbridge Transit has experienced significant route cancellations over the last few days. One of the factors leading to the delays is labour action taken by the local transit union.
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE New poll reveals some key issues for voters in upcoming Sask. election
The most important issues for Saskatchewan voters depends on which party they support, according to a new poll.
Sask. teen charged in arson attack says 'voices told her to do things'
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
RCMP on scene of semi, train collision near Biggar, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP are on scene of a collision involving a semi truck and a train near Biggar, Sask.
-
George Gordon First Nation to release results of unmarked graves search
George Gordon First Nation is set to release the findings of its search for unmarked graves near the site of a former residential school.
Pornographic video aired during Kamloops city council meeting
The City of Kamloops is issuing a public apology for what it’s calling "inappropriate behavior" that happened during Tuesday's council meeting.
Vibes and optics: How subtle messages factor into B.C.'s election campaign
It's sometimes what's unsaid that makes an impression in political campaigns, and that's been the case as the first week of B.C.'s provincial election unfolds.
Canadian warship rearms in Australia, a 'significant' milestone for deployed frigates, DND says
A Royal Canadian Navy warship was rearmed with missiles and munitions in Australia this week, marking the first ever overseas rearmament for the service's Halifax-class frigates.
Officer from Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police charged with voyeurism, B.C. RCMP say
A member of the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service has been charged with voyeurism following an investigation into allegations he filmed sexual encounters without the consent of his partners, the B.C. RCMP announced Thursday.
David Eby stung by wasp on B.C. campaign trail
British Columbia NDP leader David Eby was upstaged by a wasp that flew down his shirt and stung him during a news conference.
New owners holding farewell fundraiser for iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse'
The iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' is being given a final sendoff this Sunday as its new owners endeavour to clear the hundreds of dolls, toys, teddy bears, and signs from its front yard and porch.
Woman sustains critical injuries after slamming vehicle into tree in Etobicoke
A woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after slamming her vehicle into a tree in a residential neighbourhood in Etobicoke early Friday morning.
Protest over sudden closure of beloved Montreal music venue La Tulipe
Several people gathered near Mount-Royal and Papineau Avenue Thursday night to protest the closure of La Tulipe.
Governor General responds to criticism of her French skills after Quebec visit
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon responded Thursday evening to criticism of her ability to express herself in French a few days after her visit to the Quebec City region.
Union files 72-hour strike notice at the Port of Montreal
Two terminals at the Port of Montreal could be paralyzed next week, as the Port of Montreal longshoremen's union filed a 72-hour strike notice Friday morning.
Controversial law in Ontario designed to free up hospital beds could impact Maritimes provinces one day
A law professor in Halifax says a controversial law in Ontario designed to free up hospital beds could impact Maritime provinces one day as well.
Gas prices go down in Nova Scotia, increase in New Brunswick
Gas prices went down in Nova Scotia, increased in New Brunswick and stayed the same on Prince Edward Island on Friday.
Who owns 'Every Child Matters'?
One non-profit organization is laying claim to the phrase 'Every Child Matters' in an attempt to control how it is used.
Winnipeg police charge Saskatchewan man with human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has arrested a Saskatchewan man on human trafficking charges.
Manitoba government says it's on track to hiring 1,000 new health-care workers
Manitoba's NDP government is more than halfway toward its goal of hiring 1,000 health-care workers since taking office nearly a year ago, with some groups representing health-care staff applauding the news but saying it's a "drop in the bucket" when it comes to addressing staffing shortages.
Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa this Friday
Higher than average temperatures and mainly sunny skies are in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday.
NEW THIS MORNING Destination Canada names Ottawa-Cornwall-Montreal as 'cycling tourism corridor'
A federal program wants to connect Ottawa to Montreal via Cornwall with a cycling corridor to boost tourism across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 27-29
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
Video shows northern Ontario hunter freeing bull moose stuck in cables
A northern Ontario man was in the bush hunting for partridge with his fiancé Monday when he came across a big bull moose with its antlers entangled in some hydro lines.
Highway 17 reopened in northwestern Ont. after fatal crash
A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17 west of Thunder Bay on Thursday morning.
Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast
Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.
In Barrie, virtual officers can now take your call
Barrie police are piloting a new virtual response to non-emergency calls.
'Violent extortion message' sent via email is a scam, OPP warns
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are sounding the alarm on a rising number of online and phone scams targeting residents.
Orillia shines an orange light on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Orillia is lighting up the Orillia Waterfront Centre orange on September 30.
Councillors, advocates question report on corn crop destruction in Wilmot Township
Advocates are demanding an apology after a staff report regarding the destruction of corn crops in Wilmot Township was found to be lacking in detail.
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Cambridge man's 2022 death
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2022 death of a Cambridge resident.
Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle: Guelph police
Guelph police say an elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Eramosa Road.
Driver flees collision with a bumper lodged in the side of his car
A 20-year-old from Windsor was arrested for dangerous driving following a collision in Amulree on Wednesday.
London man pleads guilty in brutal stabbing death of his mother
Jonathan Halfyard lived with his mother Carolyn Carter, 69, in west London. But things took a deadly turn on April 20 of last year when she called police to have her youngest child removed from the house.
London tenants call paid parking for visitors a 'money grab'
Some London renters say a new policy by their landlord to charge visitors for parking amounts to a corporate cash grab.
One in four Windsor-Essex households can’t afford enough food, health unit warns
Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) data shows food insecurity is surging in the region, with 24.1 per cent of households unable to afford adequate food.
Local athlete levels up in Texas competition
Windsor's own Julia Lane has been named the second fittest woman on earth in the 2024 adaptive CrossFit Games. She muscled her way into a second place finish at the first in-person adaptive CrossFit Games, wrapping up this past weekend.