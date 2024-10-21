Josh Classen's forecast: Today makes the rest of the week look better

We get a brief taste of some chilly autumn weather today. Temperatures will hold steady around the freezing mark through the day and we'll have wind chill values in the -5 C range.

Wind should be 15-20 km/h with gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.

No significant snow is expected in the Edmonton area, but a few scattered flurries are possible, especially this morning.

There IS accumulating snow in northeastern Alberta around Fort McMurray and in parts of western and southern Alberta today.

After a weekend that had highs of 16 C on Saturday and 11 C on Sunday, highs in the 5 to 10 C range would feel "cold."

But...after today, those 5-10 C highs for the rest of the week should actually feel a bit better.

Mornings will continue to be on the chilly side with lows in the -1 to -5 C range.

However, we'll get some sunshine and less wind for Tuesday with a high near 7 C.

Partly cloudy and highs or 8 or 9 C for Wednesday-Friday. That's right around average for late October.

Then, up around 10 C for highs Saturday and Sunday.

So, today's a teaser of what's the come. But, the rest of this week should be a bit milder and a lot sunnier.

AND...after today, no significant chance of snow until the end of the month (slight chance around the 30th/31st).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy and breezy. A few scattered flurries this morning.

Temperature steady around 0 through the day

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -2

Tuesday - Clearing early in the morning. Sunny for most of the day

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 7

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Thursday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8

Friday - Mainly sunny

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 11