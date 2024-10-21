Josh Classen's forecast: Today makes the rest of the week look better

EDMONTON
    We get a brief taste of some chilly autumn weather today. Temperatures will hold steady around the freezing mark through the day and we'll have wind chill values in the -5 C range.

    Wind should be 15-20 km/h with gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.

    No significant snow is expected in the Edmonton area, but a few scattered flurries are possible, especially this morning.

    There IS accumulating snow in northeastern Alberta around Fort McMurray and in parts of western and southern Alberta today.

    After a weekend that had highs of 16 C on Saturday and 11 C on Sunday, highs in the 5 to 10 C range would feel "cold."

    But...after today, those 5-10 C highs for the rest of the week should actually feel a bit better.

    Mornings will continue to be on the chilly side with lows in the -1 to -5 C range.

    However, we'll get some sunshine and less wind for Tuesday with a high near 7 C.

    Partly cloudy and highs or 8 or 9 C for Wednesday-Friday. That's right around average for late October.

    Then, up around 10 C for highs Saturday and Sunday.

    So, today's a teaser of what's the come. But, the rest of this week should be a bit milder and a lot sunnier.

    AND...after today, no significant chance of snow until the end of the month (slight chance around the 30th/31st).

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Cloudy and breezy. A few scattered flurries this morning.

    Temperature steady around 0 through the day

     

    Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

    9pm: -2

     

    Tuesday - Clearing early in the morning. Sunny for most of the day

    Morning Low: -5

    Afternoon High: 7

     

    Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -2

    Afternoon High: 8

     

    Thursday - Partly cloudy

    Morning Low: -1

    Afternoon High: 8

     

    Friday - Mainly sunny

    Morning Low: -3

    Afternoon High: 9

     

    Saturday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -2

    Afternoon High: 11  

