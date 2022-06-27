Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, with occasional hit-n-miss showers

Sunday's high of 27 C was the warmest day of 2022 (so far) in Edmonton.

Here are the three "hottest" days:

June 26: 26.9

June 3: 25.3

June 21: 24.8

Yep...we've only been above 25 C TWICE this year. So, we haven't had much any really HOT weather.

We HAVE, however, put up some respectable temperatures compared to the historical averages.

Our average daily high for June is 21 C.

In June 2022, it's 21.2 C (and should increase slightly before month's end).

Sunday was also the city's 20th day above 20 C. That's ahead of the long-term "normal" of 18 days and we'll probably get to at least 22.

Tuesday and Thursday "should" break 20 C. It's today and Wednesday that "might".

We'll be partly cloudy through today with a chance of some scattered showers (and/or thunderstorms) pushing through the Edmonton region from the NW this afternoon.

It certainly won't rain ALL DAY. But, some precip before the day is done is certainly possible.

NW Alberta is getting that precip this morning and we'll have to keep an eye on the Red Deer region for some storms late today.

Tuesday features a late-evening shower or thunderstorm risk.

We'll get into the low to mid 20s in the afternoon with a "mix of sun & cloud" and then the evening could bring some precip.

A low pressure system sweeps through southern Alberta Tuesday night and off into southern SK by Wednesday morning.

We'll also have a cold front pressing in from the north of a LOW in northern MB.

Once the late-night precip pushes through from south to north...the flow will swing around and come at us FROM north on Wednesday.

So, we'll see some showers or periods of rain push back through north-central AB and the Edmonton area on Wednesday.

AND...after getting into the mid 20s Tuesday, we'll be hard-pressed to get to 20 on Wednesday.

The LONG-TERM outlook for the end of the Canada Day long weekend is trending hotter, though.

I have daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s for Fri/Sat/Sun and much of next week look to be in the mid 20s (maybe hotter) as well.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower and/or thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 20

Tonight - Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 17

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the evening.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers or rain.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27