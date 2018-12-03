Well...THAT was a lot more snow than we expected.

Edmonton and area received 20-30cm of snow this weekend.

We said on Friday that it'd be looking & feeling a LOT more wintry by Monday.

But...I don't think anyone expected more than 10-15cm.

The area of snow just stalled out over the city late Sunday.

It's fizzling out and the heavier bands of snow are pushing slowly to the east this morning.

So, no further significant accumulation is expected & we should get some sunny breaks this afternoon.

There's a chance for some flurries or light snow Tuesday evening.

After that, we're done with the snow for a while.

We DO have some colder air moving in later this week.

Temperatures will be steady near -5 most of today.

We'll warm to a high near in the 0 to -3 range Tuesday.

THEN...Highs near -10 Wed/Thu/Fri.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Snow ending this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Temperature steady near -5 most of the day

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -11

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of flurries in the evening.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -2

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -9

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -10

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -9

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -5