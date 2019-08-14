There haven't been too many sunny, mid-20s days in Edmonton this year. But...we're getting one today.

Temperatures will climb to 24 or 25 this afternoon with mainly sunny skies.

There IS an outside risk of an isolated shower/thunderstorm near the area early this evening. But, most of the region will stay dry today.

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks Thursday with showers/thunderstorms across northen Alberta.

Most of Thursday will be warm & dry in the Edmonton Metro Region. But, as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours...there's a chance some showers will slide through.

Temperatures drop back to the 17-21 degree range for Fri/Sat.

Then...a bit warmer Sun/Mon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 25

Evening - Slight risk of an isolated shower early this evening. Otherwise, Partly cloudy.

9pm: 18

Thursday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of late-day showers or a thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Clearing in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afteroon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23