The deep freeze is over! This is Edmonton's weather for Jan. 20
EDMONTON -- Today is poised to be Edmonton first day with a temperature above -15 since January 8th.
The city has had 11 consecutive days with a daytime high below -15 degrees, and that streak ends today.
Last February ALSO had an 11 day streak of highs below -15.
Where this past cold spell tops last February is with consecutive days below -20.
We ended up with six this year. Last February had two streak of four days.
Temperature "warmed" to highs of -19 and -17 this past weekend.
We'll jump to the -5 range thoday and should be in the 0 to -5 range for highs Tue/Wed.
The end of the week is shaping up even warmer with a shot at breaking zero, AND... the long-range outlook has daytime highs near average of above average right through to the end of the month.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today – Mainly sunny.
- High: -4
- Tonight - Partly cloudy.
- 9pm: -7
- Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -3
- Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -3
- Thursday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -1
- Friday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -8
- Afternoon High: 1
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -7
- Afternoon High: 0