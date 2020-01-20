EDMONTON -- Today is poised to be Edmonton first day with a temperature above -15 since January 8th.

The city has had 11 consecutive days with a daytime high below -15 degrees, and that streak ends today.

Last February ALSO had an 11 day streak of highs below -15.

Where this past cold spell tops last February is with consecutive days below -20.

We ended up with six this year. Last February had two streak of four days.

Temperature "warmed" to highs of -19 and -17 this past weekend.

We'll jump to the -5 range thoday and should be in the 0 to -5 range for highs Tue/Wed.

The end of the week is shaping up even warmer with a shot at breaking zero, AND... the long-range outlook has daytime highs near average of above average right through to the end of the month.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Mainly sunny.

High: -4

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -7

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -1

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1