EDMONTON -- Bonnyville’s Tanner Boser, who trains in Edmonton, has made the most of the UFC’s accelerated schedule during COVID-19.

“There’s room for you there and room to have more fights in a year than you might normally get,” said Boser.

The heavyweight produced back to back knockout wins over 28 days and has won three of four UFC fights to rise up the rankings.

Boser (19-6-1) has been ranked as high as 15th among heavyweight contenders and will face former champion Andrei Arlovski (29-19-0) on Nov. 7.

It's the first big-name opponent for Boser.

“It’s neat. He has a big name. He was the champion multiple times back in the day...I cheer for Arlovski more times than I don’t when he’s fighting, but the UFC wants me to fight him. They didn’t want me to fight anybody else,” Boser told CTV News Edmonton.

UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter recently explained on TSN what a win over 41-year-old Arlovksi would mean for Boser.

“With a win over Arlovski and another win or two for Tanner Boser, he can get right into that championship mix at heavyweight,” said Brosteter.

As of now, Boser is the only Canadian with a legitimate chance to challenge for a championship title, but he knows he still has a long way to go.

“In my opinion there’s like five different guys that could be number 15. It’s not conclusive. I got to beat Arlovski to really cement myself as a top 15,” said Boser.